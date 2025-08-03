Becky Lynch makes huge change at WWE SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025 23:34 GMT
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion (source: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch is set to defend her title at SummerSlam tonight. She made a massive change at the event.

Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 and teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, they lost the titles the following week on RAW. Afterwards, Lynch turned her back on Valkyria and brutally assaulted her, thereby kickstarting a feud. They locked horns at Backlash earlier this year for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, where Lyra Valkyria came out on top.

Lynch and Lyra faced off again at Money in the Bank 2025. This time, The Man walked away with the win and the Women's Intercontinental Title. Since then, Valkyria has been trying to regain her title from The Man. At SummerSlam, she has one last opportunity to regain the title and become the first-ever two-time Women's IC Champ.

Tonight, on Night Two of the Biggest Party of the Summer, Lyra Valkyria had already made her entrance and was awaiting The Man. When the music hit, it was clear that Becky Lynch had completely revamped her theme song and had a new entrance theme in a huge change.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of SummerSlam 2025 as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

