Becky Lynch makes her intentions clear for WrestleMania 40; fires shots at WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are two of the most popular women in WWE who have dominated the red brand for a while. Recently, The Man made her intentions clear for the biggest show in the company and fired shots at the current Women's World Champion.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley was presented with the new Women's World Championship after WWE Night of Champions 2023. Instead of being a fighting champion of WWE RAW, Mami hopped between brands, brandishing the title in support of her Judgment Day stablemates rather than defending it against the women on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, The Man addressed her goals for next year, which include potentially going after the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Moreover, she fired shots at Mami's reign as champion.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]." (From 4:20 to 4:52)

The Man has made her intentions clear for WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch punches her ticket to the event against the champion.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are set to compete on WWE RAW Day 1 edition

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch was in various feuds across brands instead of going after the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Mami was busy dealing with The Judgment Day and dominating the division occasionally.

Later, Nia Jax came back and made her presence felt in the women's division. After months on WWE RAW, The Man came face-to-face with The Irresistible Force, asking for a match.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was facing new talent on the brand, such as Raquel Rodriguez, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and many more throughout her dominant reign as Women's World Champion.

On the first edition of WWE RAW in 2024, Becky Lynch will go one-on-one against Nia Jax. Meanwhile, Mami will defend her title in a first-time-ever match against Ivy Nile.

Do you want to see The Man vs. Mami at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

