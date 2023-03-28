Create

Becky Lynch makes major statement after defeating former champion on WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 28, 2023 06:44 IST
Becky Lynch is a former RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch made a significant statement after pinning former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY on the latest episode of RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, The Miz hosted Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus on the Miz TV ahead of their match at WrestleMania 39. The A-Lister asked The Man why she required a backup in the form of the WWE Hall of Famers despite her accolades.

As Lita answered Miz’s question, Damage CTRL cut her words short. Following a heated confrontation between the heel faction and the current women’s tag team champion, along with Stratus, Becky Lynch and IYO SKY went into action.

Big Time Becks had a strong start, with IYO SKY down on the Bexploder Suplex. She then went for a dropkick off the middle rope, but the Damage CTRL members pulled her out of the ring.

Becky tried to grab Bayley by the hair, but SKY drop-kicked her. Following a commercial break, the former women’s tag team champion dominated The Man.

In the match’s closing moments, SKY seemed to claw her way back into the contest, but Becky Lynch hit her with the Manhandle Slam for the win.

It remains to be seen if The Man will finally get over with Damage CTRL members at WrestleMania 39.

What did you think of Lynch vs. IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
