Becky Lynch makes a massive announcement; acknowledges what recently happened

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Mar 05, 2025 07:19 GMT
The Man Becky Lynch at a WWE show (Image via wwe.com)
The Man Becky Lynch at a WWE show (Image via wwe.com)

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming ever since May of last year. Fans have been hoping for her to make her return to the ring soon. Meanwhile, The Man recently shared a post on her Instagram account announcing the paperback release of her book.

Ad

Becky was recently named the greatest women's wrestler by Sports Illustrated. She was ranked #20 on the Sports Illustrated list of 20 greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Fresh from the accolades, Becky has now announced the paperback release of her best-seller book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl on her Instagram account.

"How did I become the greatest woman in WWE history according to Sports Illustrated? Well let me tell you....... In my New York Times best-selling book, Becky Lynch - The Man - Not Your Average Average Girl, now available in paperback wherever you buy books," posted Becky on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Becky's fans and coworkers alike are all very proud of her achievement. The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting her much-anticipated WWE return at the earliest.

Becky Lynch return possibilities

Becky's last WWE appearance was on May 27, 2024, when she was defeated by Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage re-match for the Women's World Championship. Becky Lynch has been on a hiatus ever since.

The Man has been busy with her other commitments outside of WWE ever since her last appearance. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented on Lynch's return.

Ad
"They've got Charlotte back now, they've got Alexa Bliss back, they're bringing a lot of the ladies from NXT." He added, "There's a whole influx of people coming into WrestleMania in the women's division. So, I don't know if it's the right time yet." [From 8:30 onwards]

youtube-cover

With such a stacked roster, Becky Lynch might not return before WrestleMania 41. However, fans are expecting her to return soon after WrestleMania, possibly the RAW after 'Mania.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी