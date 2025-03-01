Becky Lynch makes WWE appearance before Elimination Chamber; features in huge package for The Rock

There's been a lot of speculation regarding Becky Lynch heading into WrestleMania 41. The Man made a surprise appearance before Elimination Chamber, being featured in The Rock's video package.

Ad

Lynch became a free agent last June 1 when her WWE contract expired. After plenty of questions about her future, Fighful Select reported that she had signed a new deal in early January this year. However, she has not returned to WWE television, despite being still one of the most popular stars on the roster.

On the Countdown to Elimination Chamber show, WWE shared a video package for The Rock, who has an enormous offer for Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make a decision regarding The Final Boss' offer from last week, tonight at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Ad

Trending

During the video package, Becky Lynch had a short cameo as Cyndi Lauper from the television show Young Rock. It was when a young Dwayne Johnson met the iconic singer back in the day.

Ad

The episode happened on the third season of Young Rock. However, it was not Becky Lynch's first acting gig since she has already appeared as a fictional version of herself in Showtime's Billions in 2020.

The Man is also set to be part of Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released later this year. She is represented by Adventure Media along with her real-life husband, Seth Rollins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback