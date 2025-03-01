  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch makes WWE appearance before Elimination Chamber; features in huge package for The Rock

Becky Lynch makes WWE appearance before Elimination Chamber; features in huge package for The Rock

By JP David
Modified Mar 01, 2025 23:13 GMT
The Rock and Becky Lynch. (Photos: WWE.com)
The Rock (left) and Becky Lynch (right). [Photo credits: WWE.com]

There's been a lot of speculation regarding Becky Lynch heading into WrestleMania 41. The Man made a surprise appearance before Elimination Chamber, being featured in The Rock's video package.

Ad

Lynch became a free agent last June 1 when her WWE contract expired. After plenty of questions about her future, Fighful Select reported that she had signed a new deal in early January this year. However, she has not returned to WWE television, despite being still one of the most popular stars on the roster.

On the Countdown to Elimination Chamber show, WWE shared a video package for The Rock, who has an enormous offer for Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make a decision regarding The Final Boss' offer from last week, tonight at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the video package, Becky Lynch had a short cameo as Cyndi Lauper from the television show Young Rock. It was when a young Dwayne Johnson met the iconic singer back in the day.

youtube-cover
Ad

The episode happened on the third season of Young Rock. However, it was not Becky Lynch's first acting gig since she has already appeared as a fictional version of herself in Showtime's Billions in 2020.

The Man is also set to be part of Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released later this year. She is represented by Adventure Media along with her real-life husband, Seth Rollins.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी