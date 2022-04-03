"I stopped that train in 26 seconds" - Becky Lynch is confident heading into WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is all pumped up ahead of her match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

The two RAW Superstars will lock horns on Night One of the two-night extravaganza. The rivalry between the two has been simmering since last year when Becky returned to WWE to usurp Bianca as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking about the bout with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Big Time Becks stated that although Bianca has the upper hand heading into the match, the 35-year-old is used to halting momentum.

The RAW Women's Champion went on to mention the match from SummerSlam in 2021 where she squashed Belair in 26 seconds:

"I think she has momentum. Undeniably, she has momentum. She was the sole survivor at Survivor Series, she won the Elimination Chamber. She has beaten a force in Doudrop. I have been in the ring with Doudrop and I know the force the Doudrop is and she has beaten her several times so I know that she has momentum. The thing is, she had a lot of momentum before SummerSlam and I stopped that train in 26 seconds,"- Becky said. [From 2:03 to 2:33]

Looking back at Becky Lynch's classics at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has wrestled several all-time classic matches at the Showcase of the Immortals. The champion was also a part of the main event at WrestleMania 35, becoming one of the three women to achieve the feat for the first time.

The Irish Lass Kicker started her main roster journey back in 2015 when she was part of the women's revolution. Her first WrestleMania match was in 2016, where she, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair fought each other in a triple threat match to crown the inaugural Women's Champion of the current era.

Becky Lynch also had a classic feud with Shayna Baszler that culminated at The Show of Shows in 2020. The Irish superstar was the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion when she had to face Shayna Baszler at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Man is one of the biggest stars in WWE today and has changed the landscape of the women's division in the last few years. Lynch will be looking forward to adding another accolade to her name as she steps inside the ring with Bianca Belair on Saturday.

