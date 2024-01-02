Becky Lynch may take a break from WWE and return to face 3-time champion at WrestleMania 40, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch might take a break from in-ring action and return to face the three-time champion Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40.

Lynch and Jax are currently in a heated feud. The duo locked horns on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, where The Man started the match strong. However, The Irresistible Force quickly turned the bout in her favor as she showed her sheer power against the WWE Grand Slam Champion. The match ended in Jax's favor after she hit her opponent with The Annihilator.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he believes the Stamford-based promotion was doing nothing to advance Becky Lynch's character at the moment.

"I'm gonna say this, I think there is either one of two things happening here. Bro, first of all, let's just put our cards on the table and let's be honest, they've [WWE] done nothing with Becky Lynch, I mean absolutely nothing. She wrestles matches, she was doing the NXT thing for a while, [but] they have done nothing to advance her character at all," Vince Russo said. [22:57 - 23:20]

Vince Russo further mentioned that he believes The Man might take a break from in-ring action and return to face Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40.

"So, either one of two things is happening here bro, either we're setting up for a rematch where Becky is going to go over and maybe that is WrestleMania, who knows, or bro, I would not be surprised if Becky wanted a little bit [of] time off and maybe they do both. Maybe Becky now does get a little time off but then she comes back to face Nia Jax at WrestleMania perhaps," Vince Russo said. [23:20 - 23:44]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

The fans want Becky to go after Rhea Ripley instead of Nia Jax and win the Women's World Championship. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Man's future remains to be seen.

Are you enjoying the feud between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.