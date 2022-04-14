Becky Lynch reacts to being named a top female game-changer

Becky Lynch has many accolades under her belt, including holding multiple championships in WWE. The most recent recognition that Big Time Becks has received is being named as one of the top female game-changers of the 21st Century by Glazia Magazine.

The popular WWE Superstar was listed amongst many huge names, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion reacted to the news on social media and tweeted out to her 2.1 million followers:

"So very cool to be named along side these amazing women. We rely on each other to change the game for all."

Lynch has been a focal face of the Women's Revolution since her call-up to WWE's main roster in 2015. She has since become the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion, and alongside Chalotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, was a part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event match.

Big Time Becks is also the only woman to hold the RAW and SmackDown Championships simultaneously, and has held the RAW title for longer than any other woman in the company.

Becky Lynch recently revealed the inspiration behind her mullet haircut

On the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania, Becky Lynch's hair was hacked off by her rival Bianca Belair. The Irish-born star then debuted a brighter, bolder mullet hair-do online. which left many comparing her to Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams and rock legend David Bowie.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Big Time Becks spoke about the surprising inspiration behind the new look, saying:

"So this happened and then I saw a three-year-old with a great mullet. I said, ‘Wow, that kid’s cool. That kid’s frickin’ cool.’ I was like, ‘Audy,’ Audy’s my hair dresser, ‘Audy, give me the mullet.’ She said, ‘Alright. If you’re sure.’ I said, ‘I’m frickin’ sure.’" [H/T Fightful]

Despite heading in WrestleMania 38 looking every inch the champion, Lynch couldn't quite hold on to her title. She lost out to her challenger Bianca Belair. Lynch was absent from the RAW after WrestleMania.

