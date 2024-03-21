Becky Lynch names Charlotte Flair and two other stars as her wrestling soulmates

Becky Lynch has named Charlotte Flair as one of the WWE Superstars that she considers to be her wrestling soulmate.

The Man and The Queen are two of the biggest female stars in the history of the company. They have faced each other countless times, including WrestleMania 35, where they, along with Ronda Rousey, made history by becoming the first three women to headline The Show of Shows. The last time the two stars faced each other one-on-one was at Survivor Series 2021, which Big Time Becks won.

During Becky Lynch's autograph signing session for the release of her new book on LiveSigning, she was asked who her wrestling soulmate was. The Man stated that there are several people, but she mentioned three names, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax.

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several. I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. I think no matter how many times Charlotte and I have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous, I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there's a couple. I've loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also, I will say that I've loved it," said Lynch. [3:43-4:40]

Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax for the first time on WWE RAW this week

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Man collided with The Irresistible Force in a Last Woman Standing match. The two stars had a very hard-hitting bout, and they utilized a bunch of weapons.

Expand Tweet

During the match, Becky Lynch hit Nia Jax with a leg drop off a ladder through the announce table. The latter failed to get up before the 10 count, and as a result, Big Time Becks won the match. This was her first time beating Nia Jax in a one-on-one contest.

Who do you think is Becky Lynch's best rival? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button!

If you use the quote from this article, please credit LiveSigning and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Charlotte is Becky Lynch's best rival? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion