WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about the success of SmackDown Live

The Irish Lasskicker gave her thoughts on why the blue brand was so successful.

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch

What’s the story?

Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by the Portland, Oregon radio station 102.9 The Game. During the interview, Becky spoke about the SmackDown atmosphere and about the blue brand Superstars supporting each other.

In case you didn’t know...

Becky Lynch was the first woman drafted to SmackDown! Live in the WWE Draft of 2016, and was the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She has most recently been embroiled in a feud with Mickie James.

What’s the news?

Mick Foley recently stated that Raw suffered from the third hour of television, and that’s why Smackdown! Live was the “internet darling.” Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the situation in her recent interview with the Portland, Oregon radio station, 102.9 The Game.

Becky spoke about the atmosphere behind the scenes at SmackDown and was quoted as saying:

“You know what I find with SmackDown and this is why I love it: It’s the best atmosphere to be in. It’s like you’re always gonna be stressed during a PPV because you want to be the best and you want to put on a great show, but it’s a different kind of energy. It’s a very supportive locker room and I just find that with that there is more of a freedom to go out there and try things and just be open. I think that helps when you’re in any sort of creative industry. To be able to feel free and a little bit less uptight and less stressed. That’s how I feel on SmackDown specific, and I can only speak for myself, PPVs, shows, and everything. ”

Becky would go on to mention how she feels like SmackDown is a little less uptight, and that it’s a great creative atmosphere.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch gets in hot water with WWE over a mundane comment

She said that everybody roots for each other and that everyone wants everybody else to do well. Lynch also stated that everyone on SmackDown looked out for each other and that they always have good banter and fun, which is why she thinks SmackDown is doing so well.

What’s next?

Becky Lynch will likely continue her feud with Mickie James over the weeks to come as SmackDown! Live is currently fully focused on the Road to WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is very easy to believe everything that Becky said. SmackDown does seem to be more enthralling out of the two programs, and it seems like the place where everyone wants to work together to put on the best show, instead of people trying to keep a stranglehold on their perceived spot.

Hopefully, SmackDown! Live can continue to produce great, compelling television throughout the Road to WrestleMania and beyond.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com