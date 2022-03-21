Becky Lynch has one-word reaction to disappointing Bianca Belair injury update

Becky Lynch didn't seem bothered by the injury that has put Bianca Belair on the shelf for an unspecified amount of time.

On last week's episode of RAW, Lynch launched a brutal attack on her WrestleMania 38 opponent, Belair. WWE later shared an update on the 32-year-old's injury on the official website.

The 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner won't need surgery after suffering a fractured hyoid bone in her throat, but will be out of action for an undetermined period of time.

Big Time Becks noticed WWE's tweet and responded with a single word: 'Oops.'

WWE @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE ’s attack on #WWERaw . Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury… .@BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE’s attack on #WWERaw. Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury…

Will Bianca Belair recover in time to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38?

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are all set to collide in a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 38. The two women have turned into bitter rivals over the past few months. The 32-year-old has still not forgotten her embarrassing 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021.

Here's some advice Belair received from John Cena following the loss:

"I really got to talk with John Cena a lot after the 26 seconds moment at SummerSlam. He really just gave me a lot of great advice and keep the right perspective of everything. Basically the gist of what he said was 'moments like this you can really use to propel you. You see how much the fans really get behind you.' For me, out of that, I was able to look at the longer picture, the bigger picture and hopefully one day it'll come back full circle, who knows," Belair said. [H/T TalkSPORT]

Lynch defeated Belair at The Biggest Party of the Summer to win the SmackDown Women's title. She later exchanged it with Charlotte Flair's RAW Women's title during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Belair won an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Saudi Arabia to earn a crack at Lynch's title. On last week's RAW, the Irish star wrapped a chair around Bianca's neck and sent her towards the ring post, resulting in an injury for the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Anirudh