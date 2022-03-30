"I don't know" - Becky Lynch opens up about if she currently portrays a heel or face in WWE

Becky Lynch is currently involved in one of the hottest feuds in WWE heading into WrestleMania, but she isn't sure if her current character is a heel or face.

Ever since she made her return last year at Summerslam 2021 in front of a roaring crowd to capture the RAW Women's Championship, Big Time Becks has been a dominant force. However, the return came with a character change to the Lynch we saw on-screen from her previous iteration as 'The Man' she played a few years ago.

Her former character was a fierce anti-hero, a hard-earned champion who was adored and cheered on by the fans.

Lynch discussed on Midnight Meets with Colin Murray that the new change in her WWE gimmick has her a bit confused if she's portraying a heel or face character.

"I don't know where I lay [babyface or heel], it's certainly wouldn't say an antihero, especially with the ridiculousness of this character sometimes," Lynch said. [H/T Fightful]

While most of us agree that her current character shift has pushed her to the more negative end of the morality spectrum, Becky Lynch stated that she loves the work she's doing right now in WWE.

But I do love it. I'm probably having more fun and, I think, doing the best work of my career. Even if it's just from a personal standpoint, if nobody else feels like that, so at the end of the day, that's all that matters. It's not all that matters, but I am enjoying it and I feel like I'm doing good work and helping create a division. That is spectacular. I'm so proud of what we're doing. Well, I think we have fantastic women and I think we've elevated them and are going to continue to do so and I think the possibilities are endless when you have a group like that," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch could have her traditional look at WrestleMania 38

After the latest episode of RAW, Becky Lynch is bound to make a comeback after getting a haircut from Bianca Belair. The feud between The EST of WWE and Big Time Becks has turned quite personal over the past few weeks after after Belair lashed Becky with her hair and the latter retaliated by injuring her challenger.

Becky attacked the EST this week and tried to cut off her hair but the tables got turned on her. The RAW Women's Champion will look to not let Belair get away so easily as she will be out for revenge come WrestleMania 38.

