Becky Lynch pays tribute to Seinfeld with a unique look on RAW

Becky Lynch (left); Jerry Seinfeld (right)
Modified May 24, 2022 07:44 AM IST
On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch was vying to reclaim her women's championship.

Following her defeat to long-time rival Asuka on RAW last week, she missed out on the opportunity to face Bianca Belair again. This week, she tried to weasel her way back into the title picture while also referencing the legendary Seinfeld on RAW.

Becky Lynch spoke to Adam Peace regarding what happened last week in a backstage segment and convinced him to book a rematch between her and Asuka. The stipulation stated that if Lynch wins, she will be added to the RAW Women's Title match at Hell in a Cell.

During the segment, Big Time Becks was seen wearing a white puffy shirt. The shirt is a throwback to the show Seinfeld.

You can see the shirt she wore below:

Becky Lynch wore the puffy shirt from Seinfeld on #WWERaw tonight https://t.co/CuxOc5FDE5

The shirt was worn by Jerry Seinfeld in Season 5, Episode 2 of the legendary sitcom. It's an episode titled 'The Puffy Shirt.' As with most Seinfeld episodes, it was a hilarious one.

Where does this rank in the @BeckyLynchWWE looks?#WWERaw https://t.co/tFpcWtUdPc

Lynch is heading into another crucial match on Monday Night RAW this week. It remains to be seen whether she can enter herself into the title picture once again as she takes on The Empress of Tomorrow.

Edited by Debottam Saha
