Becky Lynch pins 33-year-old male WWE star at live event [WATCH]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch pinned a male wrestler at last night's live event, which took place in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lynch is one of the most popular female stars in WWE today. The Irish wrestler has carved a special legacy since her main roster debut in 2015. The Man joined forces with fellow superstar Kevin Owens during last night's live event. The duo took on Nia Jax and Grayson Waller in a tag team affair.

In the end, Lynch pinned Waller to pick up the win for her team.

Becky Lynch on her feud with Rhea Ripley

The Man will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Lynch punched her ticket to The Show of Shows by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, last month.

The former champion recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and opened up about the feud.

"When you're against somebody who has all those natural abilities, you start to question yourself, especially when they didn't come so naturally to you. But that's the thing that I have to remind myself: it was never about being the most athletic or being a natural. It was always about heart, passion, and work ethic, and that's never waned. And I don't think anybody can or ever will beat me in that. That's the difference, but I need to prove to myself that I'm better than her," said Becky Lynch. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lynch was the hottest act in WWE back in 2019. She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to headline WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The 37-year-old pinned Rousey to become the first woman to win the main event of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Becky Lynch end Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion this April? Sound off.

