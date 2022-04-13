Becky Lynch wanted huge match with former women's champion at WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar and former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch revealed she wanted a match with Bayley to mark her return at WrestleMania 37 last year.

Heading into WrestleMania in 2021, Bayley wasn't booked for the event. With Becky frothing at the mouth to return, The Irishwoman pitched the idea of a surprise match between herself and Bayley to take place in Tampa.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Becky said Bayley deserved a big moment at 'Mania 37 due to her incredible character work during the pandemic era:

"There was a bit of chatter. There was a bit of a pitch. I know that Bayley, who worked so hard that whole year and really just went into a different level with the character, had nothing. It was sad. She deserved a big moment. So me, being the generous soul that I am, was going to give her a big moment. But it never came to fruition. I think they thought, ‘Well, we need something bigger for Big Time Becks.’ That’s right, Bayley. Bigger." (H/T - Fightful)

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown #nxt SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt https://t.co/TlVcI7OqCb

Unfortunately, the matchup between Bayley and Becky didn't take place that night. Bayley instead appeared in a segment with The Bella Twins and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37. At the same time, Lynch didn't return to the ring until SummerSlam 2021.

Bayley believes that main roster talent was jealous of her, Becky Lynch, and others

In 2015, along with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks, Bayley became one of the leading figureheads in the WWE Women's Revolution.

Known as The Four Horsewomen, they were able to put on matches and deliver storylines that many of WWE's female main roster talent couldn't do.

During an appearance on the podcast Swerve City, Bayley spoke of how many of WWE's main roster talent was jealous of the NXT women's roster:

"You could tell some of the girls on RAW and SmackDown were jealous and being like, ‘damn. You guys get that time and that’s why fans enjoy it.’ Yeah, we do, I don’t really know what to tell you, I’m sorry. It’s not like they were mad at us, they were jealous of it." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

With all members of The Four Horsewomen bonafide main roster stars, WWE now portrays their female performers as equal to their male counterparts, with many female superstars main eventing shows a week in and week out.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh