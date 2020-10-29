Becky Lynch posts baby bump picture on Instagram

Two months after her last social media update, Becky Lynch has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her baby bump.

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion has remained largely quiet on social media since announcing that she is pregnant in May 2020. Now, she has given fans a glimpse at how she looks five months after her last WWE appearance on her Instagram story.

Becky Lynch's Instagram story

Becky Lynch’s recent social media activity

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on the May 11, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. The former RAW Women’s Champion immediately relinquished her title and revealed that the Money in the Bank winner, Asuka, would be her predecessor.

Although Becky Lynch frequently used social media with WWE, she hasn't provided many updates about her pregnancy in recent months. One day after her announcement on RAW, Lynch wrote that her dreams came true as a WWE Superstar via Twitter.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Since that week, Becky Lynch’s only posts on Twitter came in August when she jokingly teased that she was writing an autobiography.

My bad, I left out the title in my last post.



I miss you all. pic.twitter.com/Tq0IcIR8tQ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2020

Becky Lynch also shared her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement in multiple Instagram posts in late May and early June. Prior to the baby bump update, her most recent Instagram post, a promotion for a TV show, took place on June 30.