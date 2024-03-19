Becky Lynch pushed away by male WWE star during backstage argument after RAW

Becky Lynch had a hilarious argument with a top star backstage after RAW.

A Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is set for WrestleMania XL. Tonight, #DIY qualified for the big match by defeating The Creed Brothers.

After RAW, Cathy Kelley interviewed Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and asked them to share their thoughts on the big win. During the final moments of the interview, Becky Lynch came out and confronted Ciampa.

The duo got into an amusing argument, with Ciampa telling Lynch that she wasn't taking Rocky from him, while The Man repeatedly told him that she's "Becky Balboa."

The odds are heavily stacked against every team in the Six-Pack Ladder match at 'Mania. So far, four teams have been added to the match: #DIY, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, The Awesome Truth, and The New Day. Two more teams will be made official for the match in the coming weeks.

As for Becky Lynch, she faces quite possibly her toughest challenge yet as she takes on Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. The Nightmare is one of the most dominant entities in WWE today, and it won't be easy for Lynch to pin her for the Women's World Championship.

