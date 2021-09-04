Becky Lynch reveals how she pushes her opponents

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to reveal how a match with her promotes her opponents to the highest level.

The Man shocked the WWE Universe when she returned at SummerSlam, sending the 50,000 strong at the Allegiant Stadium in a state of disbelief. She made quick work of Carmella and then returned to the ring to challenge Bianca Belair to a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Becky then pinned The EST in 27 seconds to win the title, ending Belair's title reign.

In a recent tweet, The Smackdown Women's Champion seemed to indicate that she pushed her opponents to the top tier when they competed against her inside the squared circle.

"Big Time Becks + Anyone = Big Fight Feel. You’re welcome. #BTB #ExtremeRules," Lynch tweeted.

The tweet came shortly after WWE announced that Becky Lynch would defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair promises to steal the show at Extreme Rules

The two top women on the blue brand are set to collide on the one night in WWE when things go extreme - Extreme Rules.

After Becky upstaged the EST of WWE in an impromptu matchup at SummerSlam, the SmackDown Women's Champion has repeatedly refused Belair a rematch for the title.

Becky even declared that she does not regret her actions at SummerSlam despite Belair calling her out on the "underhanded tactics" that led to Becky winning the championship.

Last week, Bianca Belair fought her way to the title picture after winning a hard-fought fatal four-way elimination match against Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega.

She also challenged the SmackDown Women's Champion to a title rematch this week on SmackDown, but the Man rejected it again. However, things changed when WWE officials Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville took note and made the match official for Extreme Rules later this month.

