Becky Lynch qualifies for Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch became the final superstar to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

She collided with Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina in a Last Chance Elimination Match. The bout took place in the main event of the show.

SmackDown star Xia Li was the first person eliminated. Big Time Becks pinned her after a Manhandle Slam.

Nikki A.S.H. was eliminated after submitting to Dis-arm-Her, while Doudrop pinned Shayna Baszler. The latter also eliminated Tamina from the bout, leaving only two women in the contest.

The match ended after Becky hit Doudrop with the Manhandle Slam from the top rope to emerge victorious.

Big Time Becks will join Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The winner will receive a contract to face the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion anytime, anywhere.

Becky Lynch has never won a Money in the Bank contract before. If she wins, she could cash in on the winner of Bianca Belair vs. Carmella on Sunday or even wait until SummerSlam to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

