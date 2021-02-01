Becky Lynch reacts to Bianca Belair's Royal Rumble win

Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to congratulate Bianca Belair following the latter's big Royal Rumble win at the namesake PPV.

Bianca Belair entered the Royal Rumble at #3 and was the Iron Woman of this year's women's match. Eventually, Belair knocked Rhea Ripley over the top rope and punched her ticket to a Women's title match at WrestleMania 37.

Soon after, Becky Lynch took to Twitter and posted a tweet reacting to Bianca Belair's win. Fans of Lynch might be aware at this point that she has rarely tweeted after she took a hiatus due to pregnancy. Lynch thanked the fans and fellow wrestlers for their birthday messages in her tweet and proceeded to congratulate Bianca Belair on her big win. Check out the tweet below:

While I’m here, thank you everyone for your birthday messages yesterday and congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE #RoyalRumble — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2021

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV since May 2020

Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship on the episode of the Red brand after Money in the Bank 2020, where Asuka won the Women's MITB briefcase at the WWE HQ. Lynch handed over the RAW Women's title belt to Asuka and announced that she is going on a hiatus due to pregnancy. Lynch had held the belt for over a year at that point.

Becky Lynch has hinted since then that she will return to the ring at some point, but there's no concrete news yet in regards to her possible return somewhere down the line. Many fans believed that Becky Lynch would return in the Women's Royal Rumble, but that did not happen.

Bianca Belair is the future of the WWE Women's division and has a long road ahead of her. Here's hoping that fans get to see her take on Becky Lynch in the near future, if and when 'The Man' decides to have another run in WWE.