Becky Lynch reacts to Nia Jax defeating her in their first-ever match

Becky Lynch has broken her silence after losing to Nia Jax in their first-ever singles match.

Tonight on RAW, Lynch and Jax's feud, which had been five years in the making, finally came to an end. The Irresistible Force defeated The Man as the crowd watched in silence.

After the match, Becky Lynch was spotted backstage sitting alone, and she certainly wasn't in good spirits. When asked about her big loss to Jax, Lynch said the following:

"Well, can only be uphill from here."

Lynch and Nia Jax's rivalry goes way back to that fateful night in late 2018 when the latter accidentally punched Lynch for real. A lot has changed over the years. The Man has become one of the biggest names in the business and is still incredibly over with the WWE Universe. On the other hand, Jax was released in late 2021 and was brought back last year.

Jax's win over Becky Lynch has to be one of her biggest. She has done quite well since returning to WWE in September 2023. As for Lynch, one wonders what's next for The Man now that she's lost to Nia Jax in singles competition.

What was your reaction to Lynch losing to Nia Jax on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

