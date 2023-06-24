Becky Lynch reacts to Rhea Ripley's stern warning to former Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently reacted to Rhea Ripley's stern warning to Natalya.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator faced Nattie in a singles match. Ripley had the upper hand throughout the match and started attacking Nattie before the bell. The Eradicator eventually ended the match in a no-contest by hitting her opponent with a RipTide.

Taking to social media, Ripley issued a warning to Nattie, as she mentioned that the women's division is on lockdown currently, and she isn't going anywhere. She also stated that no one in the division can stop her.

Ripley said:

"The Women's division is on lockdown! I ain't going anywhere, Nattie. And there's not a damn thing ANYONE can do about it."

Becky Lynch reacted to The Eradicator's message as she disagreed with the latter.

"Nah," wrote Lynch.

Check out a screengrab of Becky Lynch's comment below:

Raquel Rodriguez shared her honest opinion on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez shared her honest opinion on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship.

On WWE's The Bump, Rodriguez mentioned that although Dominik and The Eradicator's pairing is working right now, it might fall out when they start losing. She stated how wrong it was for Dominik to choose Rhea over his family.

Raquel further added that Dominik Mysterio might realize later how Ripley has bewitched him with her beauty.

"It definitely is interesting because I know for me, family is everything. And to know that he's kind of chosen Rhea over his family, that's a little surprising for a lot of people out there. So, I guess we'll see how long it lasts. They might be on the success train right now, but what happens when that train goes off [the] rails? What happens when they start losing? Are they gonna start butting heads, are they gonna fight? Is he gonna realize, 'Oh my goodness, she bewitched me with her beauty!' I don't know."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and her stable, Judgment Day.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

