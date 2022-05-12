Becky Lynch reacts to Ronda Rousey's Mother's Day post 

Becky Lynch took an amusing shot at former WWE rival Ronda Rousey in the latter's Instagram post.

Rousey recently took on Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. The Baddest Woman On The Planet ended up winning the title by forcing Flair to utter the words "I Quit."

After her win, she shared a heartfelt post on her official Instagram handle, looking back at her return following her pregnancy. Rousey also wished everyone a belated Happy Mother's Day in the caption:

"For all you mamas out there, I know you’re tired, I’m tired too but you got this, happy belated Mother’s Day."

Becky Lynch responded to Rousey's wholesome post, stating in the comments that she's not tired. The former UFC fighter responded to Lynch's comments and pointed out that she had Sunday off and didn't have a match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Check out Rousey's post as well as a screengrab of Lynch's response:

Lynch and Rousey take jibes at each other

Becky Lynch has effectively used social media in the past to get on Ronda Rousey's nerves

Big Time Becks won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and bagged an opportunity at Ronda Rousey's RAW Women's title. On the road to WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair was added to the mix, thus turning it into a Triple Threat match.

The buildup to the first female main event in WrestleMania history saw Lynch firing on all cylinders when it came to social media. She took shots at both of her opponents regularly, and there came a point when Rousey had had enough.

In one of her tweets, Lynch went too far and mentioned Ronda's husband, Travis Browne, in a derogatory manner.

An irate Rousey responded by breaking character and stating that she would beat Lynch to a pulp when she saw her next. Rousey went on to post a heated rant saying that WWE is a fake sport. She also added that no female WWE star could survive a real fight.

However, Lynch went on to pin Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to become a double Women's Champion. The latter went on a hiatus immediately following her loss and returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

For years now, WWE fans have been clamoring for the first-ever singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Would you like to see these two former rivals go at it one-on-one? Sound off in the comments below.

