Earlier this year, it was announced that The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson had signed a contract with WWE and had kicked off her training at the WWE Performance Center. Simone recently did a quick Q&A on her Twitter handle and responded to a fan who asked her about her dream opponent on the WWE roster. Simone tagged former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in her response.

The Man quickly responded to the tweet with "One day", making it clear that she's interested in having a match with Simone, somewhere down the line. Simone replied to Lynch and stated that it would be an honor to wrestle her. You can check out the entire exchange below:

it would be an honor :’) — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) May 15, 2020

Simone Johnson has a long way to go before she makes her way to the main roster in the future. She has some big shoes to fill, considering she's the daughter of possibly the greatest entertainer in the history of this business. On the other hand, Becky Lynch has done it all in WWE in the span of a year and recently vacated her RAW Women's title due to pregnancy.

Becky Lynch heaped praise on Simone, back when she signed a contract with WWE

Lynch had some words of praise for Simone, back in February when the latter signed with WWE.

Look, she's got some big shoes to fill, but she's gonna do it. I know her. I know how much of a hard worker she is.

If Simone manages to make a name for herself in WWE over the next few years, a match between her and a seasoned veteran in Lynch would certainly be an interesting scenario, something that could be built around the theme of "the past vs the future".