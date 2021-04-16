Becky Lynch reacts to two big WWE releases

Becky Lynch has posted a throwback photo with The IIconics and other female superstars in reaction to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce being surprisingly released from WWE.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay's WWE releases took Wrestling Twitter by storm and WWE was heavily criticized for the same. Several wrestling personalities reacted to the two releases. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has now posted a throwback photo on her official Instagram story.

The picture features Lynch, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Asuka, Carmella, and other female superstars. Here's the photo that Becky Lynch shared:

Becky Lynch faced The IIconics on various occasions back in the day

Becky Lynch has engaged in several battles with The IIconics over the years. She has teamed up with the likes of Nikki Cross, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair in tag team action against The IIconics.

The IIconics was split up last year and both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce ended up in separate brands. Royce didn't do much of note on WWE RAW, but it looked like change was on the horizon when she cut a heartfelt promo on an episode of RAW Talk. Things remained the same for her, unfortunately, and Royce is no longer a WWE Superstar.

Billie Kay kicked off a storyline on SmackDown where she approached several WWE Superstars and offered services to them by handing her resumes. Kay's segments were lauded by the WWE Universe on social media and many believed that good things were ahead of her on the blue brand.

This is ONE entry on your Resume I'm not happy with... Even if it has a new headshot :( pic.twitter.com/F8vC3Osl1g — ✮EWZine✮ (Just #WEARTHEMASK for OTHERS) (@TheEWZine) April 15, 2021

Becky Lynch spent several years in and out of the ring with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, and it goes without saying that she will miss The IIconics.

It would be interesting to see where Kay and Royce go now that they aren't affiliated with WWE anymore. Where do you see the duo heading after their non-compete clause is over? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.