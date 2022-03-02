"Becky Biceps won't be stopped by anything" - Becky Lynch reacts to being whipped by WWE Superstar

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter in response to her confrontation with Bianca Belair on RAW.

Belair was victorious at the recent Women's Elimination Chamber match, making her the number one contender for Becky's title at WrestleMania. The revelation has prompted confrontations between the two women in recent weeks.

On Monday Night RAW's latest episode, Belair took her long, braided hair and whipped Lynch several times across her midsection, making loud cracking noises and leaving welts on Big Time Becks' torso.

Now, however, Lynch has taken to social media to address the whipping, claiming she is unaffected by the lashing and shared a photo from her latest workout.

"Bianca thought a lashing would stop me. Becky biceps won’t be stopped by anything or anyone. #WrestleMANia," Lynch wrote.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Bianca thought a lashing would stop me. Becky biceps won’t be stopped by anything or anyone. #WrestleMANia Bianca thought a lashing would stop me. Becky biceps won’t be stopped by anything or anyone. #WrestleMANia https://t.co/Eja8wfyGnI

Lynch and Belair will fight for the RAW Women's Championship in Dallas, Texas, taking place on the 2nd and 3rd of April 2022.

Becky Lynch defeated a WWE Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber

Though her sights are firmly set on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch recently defended her RAW Women's Championship against one of her childhood heroes.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita stepped up to challenge "Big Time Becks" at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia and gave an impressive performance.

Unfortunately for the former Team Xtreme member, her efforts just weren't enough, and "The Man" retained her title.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



PS my moonsault was better too



#WWEChamber Becky > LitaPS my moonsault was better too Becky > LitaPS my moonsault was better too#WWEChamber https://t.co/MQpPezF3Bu

While Lynch's WrestleMania plans are now well-known, no programs have been announced for Lita at the "Grandest Stage of Them All" as of now.

What do you think of Becky's bruises? Will she be able to defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy