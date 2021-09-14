Becky Lynch, Renee Paquette, and others react to Big E's WWE Championship win

Big E has defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion on tonight's edition of RAW.

The New Day member had made it clear earlier in the day that he intended to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the WWE Champion. Bobby Lashley defeated Randy Orton in a hard-fought contest to retain his title.

Following the match, Big E came out to a huge pop and ended up putting Lashley down to win the first WWE Title of his career.

Big E has been a WWE mainstay for over a decade at this point. He has done incredibly well for himself on WWE TV over the years.

Big E is a former NXT Champion and has held the Tag Team Titles multiple times as well.

E was separated from The New Day during last year's WWE Draft. Many were happy to see the split as it hinted towards a possible main event run for him.

Big E had himself opened up on the possibility of having a main event run, back in January:

“In the same vein, I have no idea what the plan is. I also want this to feel earned. I think sometimes you get too much too soon. That’s also weird to say for someone who’s been around for eight years, I don’t feel like I just came up and they just handed me this world title opportunity, but like obviously gun to my head? [My dream WrestleMania is] a match with Roman for the World Title," said Big E.

Big E's WWE title win has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm

Big E is one of the most beloved figures in all of professional wrestling. He has worked hard for years on end as a mid-card act and was certainly deserving of a main event run.

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities took to Twitter to react to Big E's huge WWE title win over Bobby Lashley on RAW. Take a look at some of the most notable tweets:

I SCREAMED!!!!! IM SO HAPPY!!!!! https://t.co/7vDW3zJq1o — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) September 14, 2021

My Ma also says congrats. https://t.co/GKVw9zQKxW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 14, 2021

BIG E!!!!!!!!! — Future Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) September 14, 2021

THE BUILDING IS SHAKING #WWERAW — Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) September 14, 2021

Sami Zayn posts a hilarious tweet reacting to Big E's win

The outpouring of love for E on my timeline 🥲🥲🥲 this dude is the most legit. Love when organic magic happens. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 14, 2021

MY FRIEND IS A CHAMPION 🤩



Congratulations @WWEBigE , you are incredible & deserve it all 💕 — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) September 14, 2021

Man. This really happened! What an incredible night! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💚 https://t.co/gO4WzZLfmw — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) September 14, 2021

Langston. — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 14, 2021

I can’t remember the last time I was so genuinely happy to see someone win the big one.



Alpha approved. 100%. https://t.co/eAtv9OFggy — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 14, 2021

Congratulations @WWEBigE 🔥



Going to be a champion we all can be proud of. I know it! https://t.co/KbFvB0glGu — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) September 14, 2021

CONGRATS BIG EEEEE!!! Ps can you still troll Paul Heyman anyway!? pic.twitter.com/SlWEpq36Iv — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) September 14, 2021

