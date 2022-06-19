"It would take two of you" – Becky Lynch responds to current champion's message, indirectly warns Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch responded to Dana Brooke's latest tweet regarding her.

Taking to social media, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion put Lynch on notice by claiming she'd team up with Ronda Rousey to go after the Irishwoman.

In response to Brooke's tweet, Becky noted that Brooke and Rousey would need each other's help to take the former RAW Women's Champion down.

Check out Becky Lynch's tweet below:

For those wondering, Brooke recently tweeted a clip of herself working on her striking.

The 24/7 Champion recently secured a huge win over Lynch on RAW before being assaulted by her in a rematch earlier this week. In her tweet, Brooke wrote the following:

The WWE Universe's reaction to Becky Lynch's tweet

Becky Lynch has been unable to win the RAW Women's Championship and even the 24/7 Championship in recent weeks. However, her popularity within the WWE Universe is still unfazed, and the replies to her tweet suggest the same.

In response to Lynch's tweet, fans posted GIFs of her confrontations with arch-rivals Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey. Most fans agreed with Big Time Becks' statement on Twitter.

Check out tweets regarding the same below:

Lynch is no stranger to The Baddest Woman On The Planet, but she's currently in a feud against Asuka. The two former RAW Women's Champions will be in action against one another next Monday night.

The winner of the same match will qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Having failed to dethrone The EST of WWE at Hell in a Cell, Lynch will hope to get her hands on the Money in the Bank briefcase.

