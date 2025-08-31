Becky Lynch Retains in Underwhelming Match at WWE Clash in Paris

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 31, 2025 20:21 GMT
Becky Lynch (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the two stars.

Despite being the heel, The Man was cheered loudly by the Paris crowd. The fans were supporting the champion more than the babyface challenger. To make matters worse, Bella also botched a few moves.

In the second championship contest of the night, The Man put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against the Hall of Famer. Lynch started the match on the front foot and took the attack to the challenger.

However, Nikki Bella managed to get back in the contest. Unfortunately, she botched a dive, missing by a mile, as the champion had already moved out of the way.

The two stars traded moves, with Nikki Bella bringing out several moves like the Fearless Lock, which is her version of the STF. At one point, Becky Lynch tried to hit the challenger with the Rack Attack 2.0, Bella's own finisher. However, the latter managed to escape the attempt and floored The Man with the Manhandle Slam instead.

The contest ended with Becky Lynch reversing Bella's attempt to lock in the Dis-Armher into a roll-up to secure the win and retain the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

It remains to be seen if the two compete for the title again.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Ankit Verma
