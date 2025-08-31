Becky Lynch Retains in Underwhelming Match at WWE Clash in Paris

Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the two stars.Despite being the heel, The Man was cheered loudly by the Paris crowd. The fans were supporting the champion more than the babyface challenger. To make matters worse, Bella also botched a few moves.In the second championship contest of the night, The Man put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against the Hall of Famer. Lynch started the match on the front foot and took the attack to the challenger.However, Nikki Bella managed to get back in the contest. Unfortunately, she botched a dive, missing by a mile, as the champion had already moved out of the way.The two stars traded moves, with Nikki Bella bringing out several moves like the Fearless Lock, which is her version of the STF. At one point, Becky Lynch tried to hit the challenger with the Rack Attack 2.0, Bella's own finisher. However, the latter managed to escape the attempt and floored The Man with the Manhandle Slam instead.The contest ended with Becky Lynch reversing Bella's attempt to lock in the Dis-Armher into a roll-up to secure the win and retain the Women's Intercontinental Champion.It remains to be seen if the two compete for the title again.