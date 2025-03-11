Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming for nearly a year now. While there seem to be no creative pitches for The Man's return, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks she should form a faction with Nia Jax, Natalya, and others upon her comeback.

Becky Lynch was last seen in action in May 2024, when she lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match. She went on hiatus following the loss. However, it was reported a few months ago that she had signed a new contract with WWE, and her return was imminent.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the WWE women's division had become stagnant. The veteran pitched a New Blood vs. The Millionaire's Club type of storyline, with rising NXT stars taking on a faction consisting of Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Natalya, among others.

"You know what you need to do with the women? You need to do the New Blood vs. Millionaires club. That’s what you need to do. You’re bringing in all these girls, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, you’re bringing in all these young girls. You need to get the old guard, that all came up together and all got fragmented, and now bring Becky Lynch back. Maybe you put Nia Jax in that group. That’s the angle you need to cut. All these NXT newbies coming in, and all the people, even you could give Natalya new life doing that. She could be in charge of it. You need that kind of an angle now because there's nothing going on in the women's division." [From 47:25 onwards]

The Man and Jax are fierce rivals. They have locked horns in several singles matches over the years.

New Blood vs. The Millionaire's Club was a famous angle in WCW back when Vince Russo worked for the promotion. It saw younger wrestlers feuding with the veterans of World Championship Wrestling.

