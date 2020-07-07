Becky Lynch reveals 2 names she rejected before choosing her current WWE moniker

Becky Lynch chose her current name after going through a string of monikers that she eventually rejected.

She is currently one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry.

Becky Lynch

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is currently on a hiatus because of her pregnancy and will be out of action for an undetermined period of time. Lynch recently had a chat with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso and opened up on the origin of her current name. Lynch revealed two names that she rejected before taking on the moniker of "Becky Lynch".

Lynch stated that she rejected 'Madeleine', as it made her think of a TV show. Another name that came back to "The Man" was 'Robin Daly'. Lynch revealed that although she liked the second name, she ultimately decided to go with 'Becky' as she wanted to have some part of her real name included in her fictional moniker.

They wanted a name associated with my own name, like Rebecca. So I became Becky, and two of the names that came back to me were Becky Lynch and something like Madeleine. I was like, ‘I didn’t even submit that, I don’t know how it got in there.’ It made me think of that TV show Madeleine. Anyway, I said no to that, and the other name that came back was Robin Daly. I actually did like that, but I thought it would be better to have a part of my own name in there, so Becky Lynch it was.

Becky Lynch's wonderful WWE career so far

Becky Lynch did well for herself on NXT and made her way to the main roster following WrestleMania 31 in 2015. By the end of 2018, Lynch had become arguably the most popular act in all of WWE. Lynch's popularity led to her bagging the main event spot of WrestleMania, where she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lynch held the RAW belt for more than a year, before handing it over to Asuka and taking a break from the in-ring action. One wonders where would Lynch be today if she had chosen one of the other two names that came back to her from WWE's higher-ups.