Becky Lynch reveals how she lied about her age to begin her wrestling training in her hometown

Becky Lynch has established herself as one of the most prominent female talents in the world of professional wrestling. However, she got her start in the business quite earlier than she should have, as she revealed how she lied about her age to begin her wrestling training.

In 2018, Becky Lynch became one of the biggest stars in the industry after breaking her nose during a brawl on WWE RAW. In less than a year, she became one of the first women to main event WrestleMania and won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Recently, The Man has been feuding with former Four Horsewomen member Bayley and her new stable Damage CTRL on WWE RAW. Speaking on Kelly Clarkson's show, Lynch revealed how she lied about her age to begin her wrestling training at a young age:

"So I found out that they were opening this wrestling school down about an hour away from where I live. So my brother found out and he was going to go down... He said well you'll have to be 16 and I was like, I'll lie. He said they might ask you for your ID. So I was like alright I'll drop it... I went in and said I was 17 because I thought if I said I was 16, they might ask me for ID... and it worked, I'm a genius." [0:50 - 1:38]

Becky Lynch went on to reveal how she lied about her age being over 16 to begin her training. Lynch has come a long way from wrestling in her hometown to the main event of WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch was scheduled to face Bayley in a Steel Cage match at WWE RAW XXX

Last year, Big Time Becks returned to being The Man after losing to Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, she was injured during the match and took some time off to heal her shoulder.

However, Damage CTRL wrote her off television in a brutal fashion by attacking her injured shoulder. Nearly four months later, she returned to the red brand and joined Team Belair to face Team Damage CTRL at WarGames.

After the event, she began feuding with Bayley on the red brand as she wanted to get revenge on the Role Model and her goons. The two faced each other in a singles match on RAW which was won by Bayley with the help of Damage CTRL.

Later, The Man challenged her to a Steel Cage match, which Bayley reluctantly accepted. However, the stable took Becky Lynch out before the match could begin, forcing WWE to cancel the match at the last moment.

