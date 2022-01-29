Becky Lynch reveals how she navigates creative differences with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch admitted to not always agreeing with Vince McMahon's creative decisions.

Big Time Becks was the latest guest on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She talked about how Vince McMahon is set in his ways and how superstars find balance when they have creative differences with the writers.

Becky revealed that she tries to look at the bigger picture when she isn't happy with the storyline. However, at times, when she can't get the desired changes, the RAW Women's Champion likes to make the most of her opportunities.

Becky suggested that talent should work towards bringing Vince's vision to life, even when they don't agree with him. She said that finding out how the desired angle makes sense for them is a more responsible action:

"Sometimes, Vince is very set in his ways...so, you gotta go, 'Okay, well, how do I make this make sense for me? How do I make his vision come to life and also be something that I believe in?" (9:15 - 9:30)

She admitted to sometimes throwing tantrums when things don't go her way. However, Becky agreed that WWE Superstars should pick and choose the hill on which they wish to die when disagreeing with creative angles handed to them.

Becky Lynch's upcoming title match at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Becky Lynch is one of three champions who will put their titles on the line at the Royal Rumble. The RAW Women's Champion will face Doudrop in a singles match and will look to successfully defend her gold for the second time this month.

Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to win a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. This has been a new feud for the reigning champion as she's involved in a rivalry with another heel.

It's highly unlikely for Becky Lynch to drop her RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble tonight. However, it's a massive opportunity for Doudrop to cement herself as one of the biggest threats on the red brand.

