Becky Lynch reveals original plans for her WWE return

Becky Lynch made a triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam by defeating Bianca Belair in an impromptu match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. At a recent media event, The Man revealed that she was initially set to return at WrestleMania to face Bayley.

On the episode of WWE RAW after last year's Money In The Bank, Lynch handed over the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka. She gave up the title because she had to take time off due to her pregnancy. Since then, the WWE Universe missed The Man and ensured that their voices were heard by chanting her name.

As it turns out, Lynch was supposed to come back much sooner. During an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she was supposed to return at WrestleMania 37 to confront and face Bayley. Instead The Man didn't appear, and Bayley was confronted by The Bella Twins instead.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Becky Lynch just told me she was originally good to go for WrestleMania and it was discussed she’d face Bayley.



That didn’t happen (obviously) and then she was meant to return in October before WWE called her the week of SummerSlam.



Pretty upset didn’t get Lynch v Bayley 💔 Becky Lynch just told me she was originally good to go for WrestleMania and it was discussed she’d face Bayley.



That didn’t happen (obviously) and then she was meant to return in October before WWE called her the week of SummerSlam.



Pretty upset didn’t get Lynch v Bayley 💔

Even though things didn't work out for The Man's WrestleMania return, her absence finally ended at SummerSlam. When the fans were informed that Sasha Banks wouldn't be able to compete in the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show, Carmella made her way to the ring to challenge Bianca Belair.

To everyone's surprise, Becky Lynch's music played, and The Man entered the arena. She quickly threw Carmella out of the ring and beat The EST of WWE in 26 seconds to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The Man is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in a rematch at WWE Extreme Rules.

Becky Lynch teased her return around WrestleMania

Becky Lynch revealing that she was, in fact, ready to make her return at WrestleMania should not come as a shock to many fans. Weeks before the pay-per-view, The Man's social media account blew up with a few posts teasing her return to WWE.

Also Read

While these posts didn't lead to her comeback at the time, they still indicated that Lynch was champing at the bit to compete again, and following her return, she's finally able to do that.

What do you think about Lynch's comments? Sound off below.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier