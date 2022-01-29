Becky Lynch reveals why she pitched to lose the WWE RAW Women's title

Becky Lynch has explained why she wanted to drop the WWE RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36, stating that it's was tough being a babyface champion for a long time.

The Irish superstar won the strap at WrestleMania 35 when she beat both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to walk away with both RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. She lose the Blue brand's championshiip to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank in 2019, but held on to the RAW title until she relinquished it at Money in the Bank in 2020.

On the Broken Skull Sessions show, Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed with Becky Lynch her 398-day reign as RAW Women's Champion. She revealed she had pitched to lose the title at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and explained why she wanted that to happen. (1:05:15 onwards)

"It's hard as a babyface to stay champion that long. I had actually pitched to lose at WrestleMania 36 because it is hard to stay champion for that long and as a babyface I think I'm pretty good in the chase. We didn't go that direction. I ended up holding that for 398 days," said Becky Lynch.

She said it was hard to relinquish the title, which she had to do due to her pregnancy. Lynch said relinquishing the RAW Women's title was made a little easier due to there being no audience in attendance.

Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36

Lynch faced Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows in 2020, who earned a title opportunity against The Man after eliminating everyone in the Elimination Chamber match.

The two faced each other on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, where Lynch went on to retain her title after getting a roll-up win over Baszler.

Lynch relinquished her title to Asuka after the Japanese Superstar won the 2020 edition of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

