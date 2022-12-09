Becky Lynch reveals that she is still recovering from injury

At SummerSlam earlier this year, Becky Lynch suffered a shoulder injury during her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

In the match, Lynch failed to recapture the title from The EST of WWE. Following the bout, Bayley returned from over a year of inaction, leading IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as Damage CTRL. The Man turned face when she helped defend Bianca Belair against the debuting faction.

In a recent interview with Verge Magazine, Becky Lynch revealed that she is still not fully recovered from her injury earlier this year. The former RAW Women's Champion also shared that she was nervous as her return approached.

"It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames," said Lynch. "That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes." [H/T Verge Magazine]

She continued:

"Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it." [H/T Verge Magazine]

In her comeback match at Survivor Series: War Games, Becky Lynch secured the win for her team by landing an impressive leg drop through a table from the top of the cage on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Becky Lynch opened up on her Royal Rumble goals

The 2023 Royal Rumble is fast approaching, with the landmark Premium Live Event set to take place at the end of January. On her Royal Rumble hopes, The Man said the following:

"I mean, you always hope to win. If you’re entering the Royal Rumble, then you always hope to win. So that’s the plan. Win the Royal Rumble and go on to Main Event at WrestleMania twice. That’s the goal." [H/T Verge Magazine]

In 2019, Big Time Becks replaced an injured Lana in the Royal Rumble and eliminated Charlotte Flair to win. She later took on both Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to win both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, and the trio made history as the first female WrestleMania main eventers.

