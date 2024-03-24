Becky Lynch reveals how Vince McMahon reacted when she told him she was pregnant

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has revealed how Vince McMahon reacted when she informed him that she was pregnant.

Back in 2020, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 to retain her RAW Women's Championship. Shortly after, Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Headquarters. Lynch then handed over her title belt to The Empress of Tomorrow before going on a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

In a new interview with The Irish Independent, The Man opened up about former WWE employee Janel Grant's allegations against Vince McMahon. She revealed that she did not always see eye-to-eye with the 78-year-old, but he was always nice to her. She also revealed how Mr. McMahon reacted when she informed him that she was pregnant. According to the RAW Superstar, Mr. McMahon was decent to her when she informed him that she was pregnant. The Man then stated that people have 'run-ins' in every relationship, and she had her fair share of differences with Mr. McMahon as well. She finished off her statement by saying that she only had wonderful experiences with Vince McMahon "for the most part."

Mr. McMahon has created many superstars during his time in the Stamford-based promotion, and it goes without saying that The Man has a ton of respect for him despite some differences.

Becky Lynch is still a massive star in WWE

2019 was Becky Lynch's biggest year as a performer. She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and headlined WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The Man also graced the cover of WWE 2K20 with Roman Reigns that year.

It has been about four years since then, and Lynch is still quite over with the WWE Universe. She is currently involved in a major program with Rhea Ripley. The two top female superstars are set to compete for Mami's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. This would be Lynch and Ripley's first singles match in almost five years. The last time they faced off on WWE TV was way back in 2019, on an episode of NXT.

