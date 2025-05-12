  • home icon
  Becky Lynch reveals a WWE faction failed in a major way - it has now been split

Becky Lynch reveals a WWE faction failed in a major way - it has now been split

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 12, 2025 05:46 GMT
Becky Lynch spoke up about the faction (Credit: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch has revealed that a major WWE faction has failed. There was no stopping it.

The faction is no more at the moment, as Damage CTRL was confirmed to have been split up. In the absence of Asuka and Kairi Sane, IYO SKY has been alone. The star is also without Dakota Kai, as the star was released from the company suddenly, despite being a fan-favorite member of the roster. Bayley, the other member of Damage CTRL, also the founding member, was also kicked out of the group earlier.

Now, talking about the faction in her interview with Variety, Becky Lynch told the outlet that the faction had failed throughout the time it had existed, saying that it had controlled absolutely no damage during its lifetime. She also took a shot at Bayley once more, saying that the faction had failed and it was The Role Model's fault.

“Twice I’ve been called to join a War Games team I had no business being in, because people wanted me to handle Bayley and they knew that I could. Now everybody’s so shocked that I attacked the woman that I’ve been fighting for years? By the way, ‘Damage CTRL’ controlled zero damage. Precisely zero damage was controlled. Mission failed, because Bayley fails at most missions.”
When Bayley returns from her injury, Becky Lynch and she will likely be involved in a feud.

Edited by Debottam Saha
