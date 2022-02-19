"I am better than ever" - Becky Lynch on Ronda Rousey not choosing her as her WrestleMania opponent

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has commented on Ronda Rousey choosing Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent instead of her.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, and she'll be challenging The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During an interview with WrestleRant Radio, Becky Lynch stated that she doesn't blame Ronda Rousey for not choosing her because she's on another level. She added that if she were Rousey, she wouldn't want to face herself either.

“I also don’t blame Ronda for not wanting to work with me, because I am better than ever, and I came back. Nobody understands how hard what Ronda is doing better than me, you know? Being a mom is hard, traveling with an infant, very hard, wrestling, very, very hard. And to combine all of those things is a huge difficulty. I make it look easy, but it’s not easy. So if I was Ronda, I wouldn’t want to face me. We are two women in the same position, and obviously, I am just killing the game,” Lynch said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Becky Lynch has some advice for Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam last year, where she recaptured the SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Bianca Belair in 26 seconds.

Big Time Becks offered some advice to Rousey, saying the former UFC Champion should've gone for something small after her return rather than the grand goal she chose.

“Look, if I was her, I wouldn’t have done what she did because I am me. I came in and I beat the top champion, unbelievable athlete, Bianca Belair. I beat her in 26 seconds, then I continued to beat her, and then I’ve been beating everybody else since. So, obviously, we are two different things. But if I were to give Ronda advice, my advice would be go with the starter. Go with the appetizer,” said Lynch.

Becky Lynch will be competing at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she will defend her championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Whereas Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on Charlotte and Sonya Deville at the same event.

