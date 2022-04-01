"I don't think she's returned to that level" – Current Champion feels Ronda Rousey needed more time before returning to WWE

Becky Lynch feels Ronda Rousey's return hasn't been as good as her own current run in WWE.

The RAW Women's Champion sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport in an exclusive interview ahead of WrestleMania weekend. Big Time Becks spoke at length about her marquee matchup with Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey's WWE return, and much more.

Becky claimed that Ronda is doing a good job of juggling things in her current run with WWE. Lynch, however, mentioned that The Rowdy One is not as good as her.

"Not as good as me. Anybody who's able to go out there in front of people and you're able to perform and you have a baby that's possibly not sleeping - getting out in front of a curtain, that's juggling it all. Putting one foot in front of the other, that's juggling it all. Are you excelling at it? That's a different story. I'm excelling at it," Becky Lynch said. [from 15:30 onwards]

Lynch stated that The Rowdy One may have rushed her return after having a baby.

"I don't think she's returned to that level. I think she may have needed a bit more time, which again if you have a child and you're coming back after four months, that's an incredible task. But sometimes you need a bit more time, especially if you haven't been doing this for years upon years," Becky added.

You can watch the full video here:

Ronda Rousey will take on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey made an astonishing return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She entered the match at number 28 and eliminated four other women, including SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, to win the match.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Ronda Rousey has won the Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey has won the Royal Rumble https://t.co/i2cW7c5d4X

Rousey decided to take on Charlotte at the Show of Shows and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. The two women will face off against each other on Saturday April 2 at the AT&T stadium in Texas.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Prem Deshpande