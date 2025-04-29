Becky Lynch runs for it on WWE RAW; match official for Backlash

Becky Lynch ran away tonight on WWE RAW. The star was on the back foot the entire time.

Lyra Valkyria made her way out and said that those backstage had warned her about Becky Lynch. She addressed Lynch and said that Bayley had warned her that Lynch would step on anyone's throat to get ahead if that was what it took. She said that she had been blinded by her dreams of becoming the tag champs with The Man, but it took being betrayed by Lynch for her to realize the truth. She stated that she was taken out with repeated Manhandle Slams, and that was what it took.

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion said that she was ready to take Lynch on tonight, but the latter backed out of the ring. The star provoked and taunted her to take her on in the ring. Becky Lynch felt bitter and angry, and said that she was better than Valkyria in every way. She was extremely upset and appeared to lose her senses. Valkyria challenged her to a match and then hit her with a dropkick. She attacked her, but The Man ran away instead.

She ran out through the crowd. Valkyria thought it was done, but when Valkyria looked up the ramp, she was attacked from behind. The match will be made official for Backlash.

