Becky Lynch's first singles opponent since return revealed for WWE RAW

Last month, Becky Lynch made a surprising recovery from her injury and returned to the company to join Team Belair for Survivor Series: WarGames. Last night, it was announced that Lynch would compete for the first time in a singles match since her return against Damage CTRL's Bayley.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair went to war for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022. During the match, Lynch got injured as she dislocated her shoulder. The Man finished the match despite the injury in a losing effort.

Upon her return, she began targeting Bayley of Damage CTRL as the two began their feud. Last night on WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Bayley will be Lynch's first singles opponent since her return from injury.

The two former champions will face each other in a singles contest on WWE RAW in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bayley and Damage CTRL took Becky Lynch off television after their arrival at WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Bayley made a shocking return to the company when she confronted Bianca Belair after the latter defeated Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, Bayley wasn't alone as she returned with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL.

On the RAW after SummerSlam, Damage CTRL made a major statement when they attacked an injured Becky Lynch and put her on the dreaded injury shelf. The stable began its domination after Lynch's departure and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Last month, The Man returned to the company to take her revenge against Bayley and Damage CTRL when she joined Team Belair for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Lynch also scored the winning fall for her team when she put Kai and Sky through the table at the event.

Upon her return to the red brand, The Man has been feuding with the Role Model and her stablemates. Last week, she attacked Damage CTRL before Bayley's match against Alexa Bliss. The two are set to face each other in a singles match on an upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

