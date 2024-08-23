  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch's former WWE rival comments on The Man's potential return

Becky Lynch's former WWE rival comments on The Man's potential return

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 23, 2024 13:07 GMT
Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch's absence from WWE TV has been felt strongly as the women's division and the title on Monday Night RAW mainly revolve around Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Lyra Valkyria recently commented on The Man's potential return to the company.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch hit the free agent market in June 2024, as she was quietly written off weekly television after losing a Steel Cage Match against Liv Morgan. The Man's potential return has been the talk of the town for a while. Sadly, there's no update on it from the star's side.

In an interview on Ten Count Media, Lyra Valkyria was asked about her former rival's absence from the company. The former NXT Women's Champion stated Lynch is very good at keeping people guessing about her next move, and no one knows if or when she will return to WWE.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think Becky [Lynch] is very very good at keeping people guessing and if she doesnt want anyone to know her next move, nobody is going to know her next move," Valkyria said. (From 04:44 to 04:55)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

When did Lyra Valkyria feud with Becky Lynch in WWE?

Last year, Becky Lynch took a detour from her path to the Women's World Championship and appeared on WWE NXT. After her feud with Trish Stratus ended, The Man kicked off a rivalry with Tiffany Stratton and won the NXT Women's Championship.

Later, she had a short run with the title and feuded with Lyra Valkyria on NXT. Before the end of October 2023, Lynch dropped the title to Valkyria and returned to Monday Night RAW.

youtube-cover

Earlier this year, Lyra Valkyria moved to WWE RAW and teamed up with Becky Lynch on a few instances against Damage CTRL and Liv Morgan. It'll be interesting to see when The Man returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

While using any quotes from the article, please credit Ten Count Media and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी