Becky Lynch's next challenger determined on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch will defend her title at SummerSlam. Her next challenger was officially determined on WWE RAW this Monday.

Becky Lynch returned after several months at WrestleMania 41 and won the Women's World Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria. However, this duo lost the tag titles the following week on RAW. Following this loss, Lynch turned on Lyra and attacked her in the ring, kick-starting their feud. These two women locked horns for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank, where The Man walked away with the win.

Since then, Lyra Valkyria has been trying to get back the IC Title. She got another chance at WWE Evolution 2025 when she faced Lynch and her former tag team partner, Bayley, in a triple threat match. However, she was unsuccessful in regaining the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Hence, tonight on RAW, WWE announced a two-out-of-three-falls match between Valkyria and Bayley, where the winner would receive a Women's Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam 2025. While The Role Model got the first pinfall, the former Women's IC Champion came back and got the next two falls to win the match. Following the match, Becky Lynch came down to the ring and stood face-to-face with her rival.

It will be interesting to see whether Lyra Valkyria will be able to regain the Women's IC Title at SummerSlam.

