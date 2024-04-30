Becky Lynch's potential first title contender teased on RAW

Becky Lynch's first potential challenger for the Women's World Championship was teased on WWE RAW tonight.

Becky Lynch has been on top of her game for the past year. She has been delivering consistent performances regularly but was always kept away from the title picture due to distraction from the likes of Damage CTRL or Trish Stratus. However, now that those distractions out of the way, Lynch was back to pursuing her goal of regaining the Women's World Championship.

She got an opportunity at WrestleMania 40 when she faced Rhea Ripley for the championship but she came up short. After Mami was injured a couple of weeks ago, she had to vacate her title. Lynch then won the Women's World Championship in a women's Battle Royal last week on RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Lynch kicked off the show. She addressed her win from last week when she was interrupted by Liv Morgan who instantly took credit for Lynch's win last week. She even told Becky that The Man owed her one, while also reminding Lynch that she was the one on her 'revenge tour' and wouldn't stop till she had everything she wanted indicating that she was coming for Lynch's title soon.

It will be interesting to see when Liv Morgan challenges Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.