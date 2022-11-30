Becky Lynch's recent promo on RAW reminded Ex-WWE star of the "Attitude Era"

Becky Lynch recently made a miraculous recovery from her injury and entered the WarGames match. Last night, she cut a promo on RAW which reminded Hardcore Legend Tommy Dreamer of the Attitude Era.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch turned out as Big Time Becky, who was loathed for her actions against several beloved WWE Superstars, including Bianca Belair. After competing against Belair at SummerSlam 2022, Lynch once again turned face and became The Man.

Her promo involved interacting with the WWE Universe. In the end, she brawled with Damage CTRL to close the segment. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer praised Lynch's promo quite profusely:

"Seeing Becky amongst the fans was so great because she is The Man and she is fighting for those people. Even the ad lib which was like so part of the Attitude Era... That is just so, so different. Then I love the two women coming out and Becky fighting her way up and fighting to the back. A nice brawl segment." (From 0:24 to 0:57)

Fans have been wanting the weekly event to be hardcore and get edgier and it seems like the new regime is giving the audience what it wants.

Becky Lynch will continue her feud with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair ended their rivalry at SummerSlam 2022 when the EST of WWE finally defeated Lynch a year after her humiliating surrender of the SmackDown Women's Championship to the erstwhile Big Time Becks.

After the match, things were set in motion when Bayley returned to the company along with new companions, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL and face Bianca Belair for the title.

On RAW, after SummerSlam, Damage CTR attacked Becky Lynch and took her off television. Last Friday, she made her return and joined Team Belair to defeat them at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Lynch's return as The Man was interrupted in spectacular fashion by Damage CTRL last night. In the end, Becky went 3-on-1 and took the group out to close the segment. It looks like Lynch and Bayley will feud before the year ends.

