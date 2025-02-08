Becky Lynch's return to WWE after nearly a year has been delayed for one major reason, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming since May 2024. While many expected The Man to return at Royal Rumble, that was not the case. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter discussed the reason behind the same during Sportskeeda's latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine.

Becky Lynch last appeared in May 2024, when she faced Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. After the bout, the man decided to take time off, and her contract with the company also ended. However, some time ago, it was reported that Lynch had signed a new contract with WWE, and her return was imminent.

However, Becky was not seen at the Royal Rumble, where many notable names made their return. Bill Apter noted that she's currently busy with outside-the-squared-circle ventures and thus may not be seen for some time:

Trending

"She’s doing something showbiz-wise for the next few weeks or months. I saw it somewhere, I don’t remember where I saw it but she’s allegedly doing something in the entertainment field." [5:31 onwards]

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's most decorated female stars. Before her hiatus, she was embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan, and upon her return, she could pursue Liv.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback