  Becky Lynch's return to WWE after nearly a year has been delayed for one major reason, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch's return to WWE after nearly a year has been delayed for one major reason, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 08, 2025 06:15 GMT
Images from Becky Lynch
Images from Becky Lynch's official X handle!

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming since May 2024. While many expected The Man to return at Royal Rumble, that was not the case. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter discussed the reason behind the same during Sportskeeda's latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine.

Becky Lynch last appeared in May 2024, when she faced Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. After the bout, the man decided to take time off, and her contract with the company also ended. However, some time ago, it was reported that Lynch had signed a new contract with WWE, and her return was imminent.

However, Becky was not seen at the Royal Rumble, where many notable names made their return. Bill Apter noted that she's currently busy with outside-the-squared-circle ventures and thus may not be seen for some time:

"She’s doing something showbiz-wise for the next few weeks or months. I saw it somewhere, I don’t remember where I saw it but she’s allegedly doing something in the entertainment field." [5:31 onwards]
youtube-cover

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's most decorated female stars. Before her hiatus, she was embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan, and upon her return, she could pursue Liv.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
हिन्दी