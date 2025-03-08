  • home icon
Becky Lynch's return to WWE after nearly a year likely delayed due to one major reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 08, 2025 06:26 GMT
Images from Becky Lynch
Becky was last seen in WWE in May last year [Images courtesy Becky Lynch on X]

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming for nearly a year now. While many expected her to return to the company on The Road to WrestleMania, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that won't be the case as there is no room for The Man's return.

Lynch was last seen in action in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. She took a hiatus from pro wrestling after that, with her contract with WWE also coming to an end. It was reported a couple of months back that Lynch had signed a new deal with the company and could soon return to action. However, that has not been the case so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that he does not see Becky Lynch returning to action before WrestleMania 41 as plans are already in motion for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

"Well, I think she’s coming back after 'Mania. There is no room for her to come back before 'Mania because she would be, now they’d be trying to stuff her in there and I think it may interfere with some plans." [38:42 - 38:59]
Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated female stars of all time. However, the WWE roster is as stacked as ever and the company has seemingly not missed The Man much on The Road to WrestleMania this year.

Edited by Harish Raj S
