Becky Lynch's return to WWE after nearly a year likely delayed due to one major reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming for nearly a year now. While many expected her to return to the company on The Road to WrestleMania, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that won't be the case as there is no room for The Man's return.

Ad

Lynch was last seen in action in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. She took a hiatus from pro wrestling after that, with her contract with WWE also coming to an end. It was reported a couple of months back that Lynch had signed a new deal with the company and could soon return to action. However, that has not been the case so far.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that he does not see Becky Lynch returning to action before WrestleMania 41 as plans are already in motion for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

"Well, I think she’s coming back after 'Mania. There is no room for her to come back before 'Mania because she would be, now they’d be trying to stuff her in there and I think it may interfere with some plans." [38:42 - 38:59]

Ad

Ad

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated female stars of all time. However, the WWE roster is as stacked as ever and the company has seemingly not missed The Man much on The Road to WrestleMania this year.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback