Becky Lynch’s title reign to spark classic WWE feuds, says veteran (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's booking. The star is currently the Women's Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW.

Ad

The Man grabbed the title after defeating her former protégé, Lyra Valkyria, at Money in the Bank. She humbled Lyra, forcing the former champ to raise her hand after the win. However, Valkyria was irate and suplexed Lynch, signaling that their rivalry was not over.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter detailed that he would have preferred to see Lyra retain the title. He felt WWE had overhauled Becky's character, which was doing well with the fans. The veteran journalist noted that the creative team could rehash some of The Man's greatest feuds during the Intercontinental Championship run, including a blockbuster rivalry with Bayley.

Ad

Trending

"I wanted to see Lyra retain. Now, I see Becky Lynch, she's a new Becky Lynch. She's a new character, she's caught on very well. There's a lot of people, of course, like Bayley who are coming after her at this point. So, they're gonna be rerunning some of the feuds that Becky had probably first time around." [From 0:44 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Lynch seems to have a target on her back, with the likes of Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and other stars gunning for the title.

It will be interesting to see how long she can hold on to the gold.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More