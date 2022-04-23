Becky Lynch's WWE return date finally announced following WrestleMania 38 defeat

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Bianca Belair dethroned her to become the new RAW Women's Champion. WWE officially announced the return date of Big Time Becks on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Belair has immediately moved on from Lynch following WrestleMania 38. She got an instant title challenger in the form of authority figure Sonya Deville - who has been accused of abusing her power to get a title shot. The RAW Women's title match is set for this coming week's episode of the red brand rather than WrestleMania Backlash.

Perhaps the reason why it was announced for RAW is that this coming Monday night will see the return of Becky Lynch, as advertised by WWE. It will be her first appearance since The Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. Nobody is expecting Deville to beat Belair, so after the match is over, perhaps we'll see Lynch return to try and reclaim the title - possibly setting things up for WrestleMania Backlash.

Is Becky Lynch going to go after the RAW Women's title again?

Given that the Sonya Deville-Bianca Belair feud seems like a short-term one, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lynch jump directly back into the RAW Women's title picture.

However, this time around, it will be The EST of WWE who will be expected to retain over Big Time Becks. Their story played out from SummerSlam 2021, where Lynch defeated Belair in just 26 seconds.

It all came full circle at WrestleMania 38 in what many dubbed as the match of the entire two-night show. Given how popular it was, fans won't mind seeing the two top women of RAW run it back again at WrestleMania Backlash.

