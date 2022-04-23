×
Create
Notifications

Becky Lynch's WWE return date finally announced following WrestleMania 38 defeat

The multi-time women&#039;s champion Becky Lynch
The multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 08:35 AM IST
News

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Bianca Belair dethroned her to become the new RAW Women's Champion. WWE officially announced the return date of Big Time Becks on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Belair has immediately moved on from Lynch following WrestleMania 38. She got an instant title challenger in the form of authority figure Sonya Deville - who has been accused of abusing her power to get a title shot. The RAW Women's title match is set for this coming week's episode of the red brand rather than WrestleMania Backlash.

Perhaps the reason why it was announced for RAW is that this coming Monday night will see the return of Becky Lynch, as advertised by WWE. It will be her first appearance since The Show of Shows.

This Monday On #WWERaw:@BiancaBelairWWE Vs @SonyaDevilleWWE For The #WWERaw Women’s Title @BeckyLynchWWE Returns@RandyOrton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration https://t.co/OKxjA2mRmB

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. Nobody is expecting Deville to beat Belair, so after the match is over, perhaps we'll see Lynch return to try and reclaim the title - possibly setting things up for WrestleMania Backlash.

Is Becky Lynch going to go after the RAW Women's title again?

Kicking lass and creating history, @BeckyLynchWWE continues to prove time after time again, why she is #BigTimeBecks!#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/SveSwkyH5w

Given that the Sonya Deville-Bianca Belair feud seems like a short-term one, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lynch jump directly back into the RAW Women's title picture.

However, this time around, it will be The EST of WWE who will be expected to retain over Big Time Becks. Their story played out from SummerSlam 2021, where Lynch defeated Belair in just 26 seconds.

Also Read Article Continues below

It all came full circle at WrestleMania 38 in what many dubbed as the match of the entire two-night show. Given how popular it was, fans won't mind seeing the two top women of RAW run it back again at WrestleMania Backlash.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी